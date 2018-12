Poroshenko Sends List Of Persons Involved In Aggression In Kerch Strait To European Council President Tusk

President Petro Poroshenko has sent to President of the European Council Donald Tusk the list of Russian citizens and names of the Russian vessels involved in the aggression in the waters near the Kerch Strait. as well as the list of humanitarian and infrastructure projects the European Union could support to assist Ukrainian the Sea of Azov coastal area.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko and Tusk have agreed to boost cooperation to counteract external interference in the elections in Ukraine and the EU in 2019.

The two presidents also agreed to discuss deepening of sectoral integration in energy sector, digital market, justice, interior affairs and customs at the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council scheduled for December 17, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the on December 13, the European Council will consider the escalation in the Sea of Azov and extension of the sanctions against the Russian Federation.