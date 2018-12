YouProud: We demand a public apology from Zelensky and "Kvartal 95" for bullying Ziandzhi

We want the whole country, public and human rights organizations to pay attention to the harassment and bullying that public people broadcast on all-Ukrainian television channels freely and with impunity - the LGBTI platform YouProud on its Facebook page says.

"In a recent release of Kvartal 95 show" Liga Smihu, "the image of the transgender singer Ziandzha once again became the subject of offensive base jokes," the organization said.

YouProud also reminds that earlier, in the June issue of "Kvartal95", the singer was already insulted, allowing herself ambiguous humiliating expressions in her address, which led to outrage of Ukrainian human rights organizations.

“Obviously, despite the negative reaction, Kvartal 95 continues sneering and openly persecuting the LGBTI community.”, YouProud states

The LGBTI platform on its Facebook page requires a public apology from Vladimir Zelensky and draws international attention to public intolerance on one of the central television channels.

“We are sure that this annoying episode will show that intolerance is the shame of individual citizens and companies. The Ukrainian community chooses the European way and condemns everything that pulls us in the opposite direction,” they say.

The international LGBTI platform YouProud, is based in Ukraine and conducts non-commercial activities.