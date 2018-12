U.S. Embassy: Reinstatement Of Nasirov By Court Indicates Imperfections In Ukraine’s Judicial And Anti-Corrupt

The Embassy of the United States in Ukraine says the reinstatement of Roman Nasirov as the head of the State Fiscal Service by a court indicates that "Ukraine’s judicial and anti-corruption reforms have a long way to go."

The Embassy of the United States wrote this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday’s reported decision regarding Nasirov would indicate that Ukraine’s judicial and anti-corruption reforms have a long way to go," reads the statement.

The Embassy also says the Ukrainian people deserve officials who don’t abuse their positions and an effective, fair court system that holds powerful individuals accountable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, 2018, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled that the dismissal of Roman Nasirov from the post of head of the State Fiscal Service was unlawful.