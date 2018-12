Cabinet Approves Agreement With Georgia On Mutual Trips On ID-Cards

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement with Georgia on mutual trips of citizens of the two countries on the basis of internal passports in the form of an ID-card containing a contactless electronic carrier.

The relevant resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agreement was signed on October 5, it retains the visa-free stay of citizens of Ukraine and Georgia on the territory of the other party for up to 90 days during 180 days.

Its approval by the Cabinet of Ministers is an internal procedure necessary for its entry into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, Ukraine and Georgia agreed on mutual trips using ID-cards.