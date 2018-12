On Wednesday, the Ukrainian authorities received 42 convicts from the occupied Luhansk.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The people brought to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government were convicted before the start of the war and they are not linked with the conflict.

They were brought to Shastia in Luhansk region. Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine were there.

Convicts from Donetsk will be brought to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government on December 13.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova wrote on her Facebook page that Ukraine is ready to receive all convicts serving sentences in the occupied territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Her office has received close to 1,000 petitions from convicts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 4, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Heraschenko said representatives of Russia and the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic” had rejected the prisoner exchange that Ukraine proposed for December 27.