2019 State Budget Providing For UAH 1 Billion For State Bureau Of Investigation

The state budget for 2019 provides for allocation of UAH 1.1 billion to finance the State Bureau of Investigation.

This follows from the text of the Law of Ukraine On State Budget Of Ukraine For 2019 posted on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the law envisions allocation of UAH 1,111,261,100.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 27, the State Bureau of Investigation started its functioning.