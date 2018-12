Court Finds Unlawful Actions Of NACB Director Sytnyk And MP Leschenko On Spreading Information About Manafort

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has found unlawful actions of Artem Sytnyk, the director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB), and Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Leschenko (the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko) who released information about U.S. citizen Paul Manafort, who was adviser of former president Viktor Yanukovych, in conection with the case on the so-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kyiv District Administrative Court has considered the case on a lawsuit of MP Boryslav Rozenblat against NACB director Artem Sytnyk and MP Serhii Leschenko. The case consideration began in October 2017. On December 11, 2018, the court partially satisfied the lawsuit of MP Rozenblat," reads the statement.

In particular, the court found unlawful the actions of Sytnyk on release of information about the citizen of the United States, including on his signature in the "black ledger" of the Party of Regions.

The court has found that the release of the information caused interference in the election processes in the United States in 2016 and did harm to the national interests of Ukraine.

The court also found unlawful the actions of MP Leschenko on interference in the foreign policy of Ukraine by spreading the information about Paul Manafort.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2017, Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi said there was no evidence of involvement of former president Viktor Yanukovych's former adviser Paul Manafort with the so-called "black ledger" of the Party of Regions.