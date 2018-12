The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has obliged the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to investigate possible violations in actions of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko and Deputy Prosecutor General / Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the data provided by the court.

According to Ukrainian News Agency's well-informed sources, non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Vitalii Kuprii was the one to appeal against the actions of Lutsenko and Matios.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 30, 2017, the NACB opened a criminal case upon possible unlawful enrichment of Lutsenko.