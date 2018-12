NBU Retains Inflation Forecast Of 10.1% For 2018

The National Bank of Ukraine retains its inflation forecast of 10.1% for 2018.

The National Bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the core inflation accelerated to 8.9% year over year in November.

The growth in prices of raw foods accelerated in November to 2.4% year over year, but the growth was lower than predicted.

The growth in regulated prices accelerated in November to 17.3% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the National Bank of Ukraine worsened the inflation forecast for 2018 from 8.9% to 10.1%.