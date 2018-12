The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has ruled that the dismissal of Roman Nasirov from the post of head of the State Fiscal Service was unlawful.

Nasirov’s lawyer Liubomyr Drozdovskyi announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the court issued the ruling on Tuesday.

Besides, according to him, the court declared the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to dismiss Nasirov as unlawful and canceled it.

The court also ordered the State Fiscal Service to pay compensation for the period of his forced absence.

The decision is subject to appeal.

According to the court press service, the reason for the decision was the defendants’s failure to prove the grounds for Nasirov’s dismissal, in particular, the circumstances of his dual citizenship, and the violation of the procedure for his dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Nasirov from the post of chairman of the State Fiscal Service on January 31 because he acquired the citizenship of another country.