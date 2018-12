EU Disburses EUR 500 Million As First Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine

The European Union has disbursed EUR 500 million to Ukraine as the first tranche of its macro-financial assistance to the country.

The European Commission’s Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the EU disburses EUR 500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine," he wrote.

Dombrovskis added that the European Union “continues its strong engagement in Ukraine and support for its people.”

A source in the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance confirmed to the Ukrainian News Agency that the European Union had transferred money to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission approved disbursement of EUR 500 million as the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine on November 30.