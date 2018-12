Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelian is counting on the launch of the Mukachevo - Prague (Czech Republic) train on the European railway track in 2019.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The first train that went from Budapest to Mukachevo was recently launched. I’m sure that it will be popular, especially after we speed it up with both Hungarian and Ukrainian parts. In the case of Slovakia and the Czech Republic, I would like that this project to be launched next year," he said.

According to the minister, the most difficult thing was to lay the European railway track to Mukachevo, to equip the apron.

"This is all ready, technically the infrastructure is ready for commissioning. It is only necessary to finalize (this issue) with the Slovak and Czech sides," he said.

Omelian added that the maintenance of trips along the Mukachevo - Prague railway route will be carried out by a Czech or Slovak railway company, since Ukraine has no trains capable of traveling along the European railway track.

The minister added that the Ministry of Infrastructure plans to turn Mukachevo into a powerful railway hub - not only passenger, but also cargo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Mukachevo - Budapest train made the first run.