2019 State Budget Cuts Funding Of President And Presidential Administration For First Time Since 2014

For the first time since 2014 the funding for the provision of the activities of the President and the Presidential Administration from the state budget will be cut in 2019.

This follows from the Law of Ukraine On State Budget Of Ukraine, which will take effect on January 1, 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the state budget for 2019 allocates UAH 945 million for the provision of the activities of the President and the Presidential Administration, 11% less than in 2018.

In 2014, UAH 293 million was allocated from the state budget for the provision of the activities of the President and the Presidential Administration. The budget funding of the President and his Administration increased to UAH 444 million in 2015, to UAH 457 million in 2016, to UAH 820 million in 2017 and to UAH 1.064 billion in 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 26, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine set presidential election for March 31, 2019.

The regular parliamentary elections in Ukraine will be held on October 27, 2019.

The state budget for 2019 allocates UAH 2.4 billion for the presidential elections and UAH 2 billion for the parliamentary elections.