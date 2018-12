In the course of patrols performed by the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo forces, United Republic of Tanzania unit got into the ambush of one of the illegal armed groups and was forced to fight back. At the same time, the crews of the Ukrainian Mi-24, who were in a 30-minute readiness to take off, were alerted and thrown to support the ground forces of the Mission.

Due to the accurate strikes of Ukrainian helicopters, militants suffered significant losses and retreated deep into the jungle. This allowed the Tanzanian troops to safely withdraw to the camp for rearrangement, but it became known that one of them took a gunshot wound in his hand during a direct fire contact.

The Mission Force Commander made a decision to entrust CASEVAC operation to the Ukrainians. In 30 minutes, the Mi-8 crew was in a designated area and took the wounded peacekeeper on board. The security of the landing area was provided by Tanzanians together with the contingent of the South African Republic. At the time of the arrival of the Ukrainian crew, some short bursts of small arms were still heared, the battle continued, but the presence of Mi-24 pair of our national contingent in the air nearby, which provided cover for the evacuation, significantly reduced the resolve of the militants.

The injured soldier was successfully delivered to the UN base near the city of Beni, where he was given into the Mission's medical staff hands.

Assistant commander of the 18th separate helicopter detachment on communications with mass media, 1st Lieutenant Andrii Ostapiuk.