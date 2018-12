The counterespionage department of the Security Service of Ukraine has established that the common-law wife of Serhii Semochko, the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service of Ukraine, is a citizen of Russia.

This is said in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The main investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine has been investigating a high treason case against Serhii Semochko since October 16, 2018.

The SBU opened the case following a statement made by the president of the TOM 14 non-government organization on October 4 that a journalist has established facts that the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service might have been linked through his family with the Russian Federation and the aggressor state might be paying him for information.

On October 26, the counterespionage department of the SBU reported that the common-law wife of Serhii Semochko and her daughter were Russian citizens.

The court has provided the SBU with access to mobile phone data of Serhii Semochko, his common-law wife and her daughter.

In October 2018, the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine opened an illegal enrichment case against Serhii Semochko.

Semochko denied illegal enrichment and accused journalists of manipulations.

Semochko also denied his relatives' having Russian passport.