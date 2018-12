2019 State Budget Providing For UAH 2.4 Billion For Presidential Election, UAH 2 Billion For Parliamentary Ele

The state budget for 2019 provides for allocation of UAH 2.355 billion for holding of presidential election and UAH 1.95 billion for holding of parliamentary election.

This follows from the text of the Law of Ukraine On State Budget Of Ukraine For 2019 posted on the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget for 2019 provides for allocation of UAH 5.1 billion to the Central Election Commission, up 10 times year over year.

In particular, UAH 346.6 million will be allocated to the CEC's administration to manage holding of the elections, and UAH 223.5 million for functioning of the State Voters Register.

Other UAH 247 million will be a state budget subvention to local budgets for holding of local elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019.