The National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (Energy Commission) has raised the Kyivteploenergo municipal heating utility’s tariff for production of thermal energy for provision of central heating and central hot-water supply services to households by UAH 178.25 or 22.67% to UAH 964.19 per Gcal (excluding VAT) from January 1, 2019.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the commission on December 10, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyivteploenergo plans to produce electricity and thermal energy at the CHP-5 and CHP-6 (both located in Kyiv).

The draft of the decision also states that the tariff for sale of electricity will be lowered by 41.5 kopecks or 22.68% to 141.43 kopecks/kW-hour.

In addition, the tariff for production of thermal energy for production of thermal energy for provision of central heating and central hot-water supply services to religious organizations was raised by UAH 506.46 per Gcal or 2.05-fold to UAH 985.02 per Gcal, the tariff for production of thermal energy for production of thermal energy for provision of central heating and central hot-water supply services to institutions that are funded by the state and local budgets was lowered by 17.1% or UAH 203.08 per Gcal to UAH 984.67 per Gcal, and the tariff for production of thermal energy for production of thermal energy for provision of central heating and central hot-water supply services to other consumers was lowered by 17.1% or UAH 203 per Gcal to UAH 984.12 per Gcal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the price of natural gas for households increased by 23% to UAH 8,548.92 per thousand cubic meters (including VAT and other fees) on November 1, compared with the previous price of UAH 6,958 per thousand cubic meters.

On May 1, the city’s contract with Kyivenergo on the use of the integrated energy complex of the capital ended.

Kyiv’s contract with the Kyivenergo power company for use of the city’s entire energy infrastructure expired on May 1.

The Energy Commission recently approved the decision to raise the Kyiv municipal administration-owned Kyivteploenergo heating utility’s tariff for production of thermal energy for provision of central heating and central hot-water supply services to households by UAH 1.53 or 0.2% to UAH 784.58 per Gcal (excluding VAT) on August 1, compared with the Kyivenergo power company’s current tariffs.