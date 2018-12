President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on the termination of the treaty of friendship with Russia.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Non-prolongation of the treaty with Russia should be seen not as a separate action but as an element of our strategy of parting with the past colonial heritage and a pivot toward Europe," he said in his video comments.

According to him, the other elements of the strategy include visa-free regime, the Association Agreement with the European Union, the tomos on an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church, withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the provision of the course for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union in the Constitution of Ukraine, creation of a strong Ukrainian army, support to the Ukrainian language, Ukraine's own vision of history, and consolidation of the national identity.

According to President Poroshenko, Ukraine will use the provisions of the treaty for its numerous lawsuits against Russia at international courts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided to terminate the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation from April 1, 2019.