EU Adds 'LPR Leader' Pasichnyk And Other 8 Persons Involved In 'Elections' In 'DPR' And 'LPR' To Sanctions Lis

The European Union has added nine persons, including Leonid Pasichnyk, 'elected leader' of the so-called 'Luhansk People's Republic', to the list of those subject to restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for their involvement in the so‑called 'elections' in the so‑called 'Donetsk People’s Republic' and 'Luhansk People’s Republic'.

This is said in the official journal of the European Union, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The European Union also added to the list Volodymyr Bidiovka, 'chairperson' of the so-called 'People's Council' of the so-called 'Donetsk People's Republic' and Denis Miroshnichenko, 'chairperson' of the so-called 'People's Council' of the so-called 'Luhansk People's Republic.'

"The Council added nine persons to the list of those subject to restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. They are listed because of their involvement in the so‑called ‘elections’ in the so‑called ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ and ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’. Through their actions, they further undermined the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," reads a posting on the website of the Council of the European Union.

The measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze, meaning that these persons cannot enter the territory of any EU member state and all of the assets in the EU belonging to these persons are frozen and EU persons and entities cannot make any funds available to them.

The decision brings the total number of persons listed by the EU to 164. In addition, the EU imposed an asset freeze on 44 entities under this sanctions regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin thanks the European Union for imposing sanctions against the organizers of the so-called elections in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.