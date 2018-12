Sales Of Used Cars Up 84% To 11,500 Cars In November

In November 2018, sales of used cars in Ukraine increased by 84% to 11,500 cars year over year.

Ukravtoprom automobile producers association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In November, 11,500 used passenger cars were registered in Ukraine, by 84% more than a year before. Used cars took 61% of the total volume of primary registrations in the passenger segment of the market," the statement reads.

According to the statement, Volkswagen remains the leading brand in the market of used passenger cars.

In the reporting month, Ukrainians registered 1,840 used Volkswagen cars.

Renault was ranked the second with 1,445 used cars.

Skoda was the third with 1,117 used cars.

Ford was the fourth, as 788 Ukrainians chose used cars of this brand.

Nissan closes the November top-five leaders of the primary market of used passenger cars with the result of 615 cars.

Over the eleven months of 2018, 95,400 used passenger cars received Ukrainian plates, which is by 90% more year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, sales of used cars in Ukraine increased 2.2 times to 11,800 cars year over year.