Appeal Court To Consider Appeal Against Blogger Baraboshko’s Arrest And Bail Of UAH 3 Million On January 15

The Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider an appeal against the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to order the arrest of blogger Oleksandr Baraboshko (Krus) and set bail at UAH 3 million on January 15, 2019.

Andrii Smirnov, one of Baraboshko’s lawyers, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“On January 15, 2019,” he said.

The appeal court was scheduled to hear the appeal on December 7, but the relevant session was postponed to January 15, 2019.

Consideration of the appeal is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, defense lawyers for Baraboshko recently filed an appeal against the decision to order his arrest and set bail at UAH 3 million.

Baraboshko’s friends have posted the bail of UAH 3 million.