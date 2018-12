Interior Ministry Will Receive First 2 Airbus Helicopters On December 19

The Ministry of Interior Affairs will receive the first two helicopters of the French company Airbus Helicopters on December 19.

The press service of the ministry said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The first two helicopters will arrive in Ukraine on December 19, 2018,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the entire aviation system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be fully completed by 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs agreed with Airbus Helicopters (France) on the purchase of 55 helicopters for EUR 555 million.