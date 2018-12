The Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company is not planning to change the routes of trains because of the imposition of martial law.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced this in a statement in response to a request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the statement, domestic trains and international trains that cross Ukraine’s border with Russia, Belarus, and Moldova will not be stopped.

In addition, according to the statement, Ukrzaliznytsia is not planning to change train fares or restrict the movement of trains on the existing routes because of the martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament approved President Petro Poroshenko’s decree on imposition of martial law for 30 days in regions bordering Russia and Transdniestria, as well as along the coast of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, on November 26.

Poroshenko then enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s November 26 decision on emergency measures to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence and impose martial law.

The National Security and Defense Council said that Russia's actions against Ukrainian naval vessels near the Kerch Strait had grave consequences and constituted a crime of military aggression.

A Russian Coast Guard boat rammed a Ukrainian tugboat on November 25 when a number of Ukrainian naval vessels were crossing from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.

The Russian military opened fire on the Ukrainian vessels at around 8:30 p.m. and Russian Special Forces captured the vessels at around 9:00 p.m.