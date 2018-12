Russia Rules Out Decision On Captured Ukrainian Sailors Before End Of Their Trial

Russia has ruled out any decisions on the captured Ukrainian naval sailors before the end of their trial.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov announced this at a press conference in Milan (Italy) after attending a meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As for deadlines, as soon as the trial is completed. We have various possibilities in accordance with Russian legislation. Then we can talk about how to ease their fate or agree on some concrete steps. However, this will be done only after the trial is completed," Lavrov said when asked when Ukrainian sailors and vessels would be released.

According to Lavrov, the Ukrainian sailors are under investigation, they are being visited by the Russian ombudsperson, and consular access is granted to them.

According to the minister, they feel good and their health is not in danger.

Lavrov said that the Ukrainian sailors violated international law and Russian laws, entered Russia’s territorial waters illegally, and refused to respond to requests.

He drew an analogy with the situation involving migrants in the United States.

"Just look at the US-Mexican border. They simply ordered to shoot to kill anyone who crossing the border illegally. We did not act like that," said Lavrov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, Russia captured two gunboats and a tugboat belonging to the Ukrainian Navy and 24 Ukrainian sailors near the Kerch Strait on November 25.

United States President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent G20 summit in Argentina because of the situation involving the capture of Ukrainian naval vessels and their crew.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized countries or (the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Japan) have called on Russia to release the detained Ukrainian vessels and their crew.