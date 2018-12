President Petro Poroshenko has signed the state budget for 2019.

He announced this at the Ukrainian Women's Congress, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I signed the budget there, we are now doing this…", he said.

He did not provide any other details.

As at 2:55 p.m., the law status at the Parliament website was "sent for signing to President".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy signed the state budget for 2019.

On November 23, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2019.