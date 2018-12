Court Gives Azovmash Ex-General Director Alizayev 2-Year Suspended Prison Sentence For Not Paying UAH 2.6 Mill

A court has given Gia Alizayev, the former general director of the Azovmash company (Mariupol, Donetsk region), a two-year suspended prison sentence for not paying UAH 2.6 million in salaries to employees.

This is stated in the court’s ruling, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Alizayev was appointed as the company’s director general in March 2016. He retired in March 2018.

Investigators established that he did not pay salaries totaling UAH 2,586,389 to 83 employees of the company from March to July 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Azovmash company relieved Ihor Karapeychyk of the post of general director on March 23, 2016, and appointed Alizayev to replace him.

He was the deputy director of the Ukrderzhbudekspertyza [Ukrainian State Construction Expertise] state enterprise’s branch in Donetsk region from 2013.

Previously, he was the chief specialist at JSC Donetskstal’s directorate of operations with coal industry enterprises for a short period. Before then, he worked at the state-owned Kuybyshevska coal mine (previously known as the Kuybyshev Mining Board).