Poroshenko Calling On International Partners To Follow Lithuania's Lead And Impose Sanctions Against Russians

President Petro Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's international partners to follow the lead of the Republic of Lithuania and impose sanctions against the Russian citizens involved in the aggression in the Kerch Strait.

The President of Ukraine said this at a joint briefing with President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn President Grybauskaite said that a number of Lithuanian ministers including the foreign minister were personally threatened for said decision by Russia.

Poroshenko also said that should the Russian Federation further act in an aggressive way, Ukraine would request the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to increase its presence in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko considers that termination of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline construction could be a possible sanction against the Russian Federation over its aggression in the Kerch Strait.

Ukraine is drafting an appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and promoting new so-called Azov sanctions against the Russian Federation in the European Union over Russia's aggression in the Kerch Strait.

Presidential Administration Head Kostiantyn Yeliseev said that Ukraine is insisting on imposition of a ban on entrance of Russian vessels to seaports of the European Union countries should Russia continues violating the principles of navigation freedom.