Ukraine, Lithuania Agree On Cooperation In Trade Migration And On Implementation Of Agreement With European Co

Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania have signed an intergovernmental agreement on employment and cooperation in trade migration, as well as an intergovernmental protocol on implementation of the agreement between Ukraine and the European Commissioning on readmission.

Respective documents were signed in Kyiv on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

They were signed in presence of President Petro Poroshenko and President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite.

The signing took place within the framework of Grybauskaite's official visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania have also signed a roadmap on development of strategic partnership for 2019-2020.

Besides, the parties also signed the protocol of the 11th meeting of the Council of the Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania on establishment of joint military base.