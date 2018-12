GfK Ukraine research company notes that the Ukrainian population spent record-breaking UAH 2.5 billion for household appliances over the Black Friday week (November 19-25).

The company said with the reference to a weekly research Point of Sales Tracking GfK Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest increase was registered in the sale of TV sets: 3.6 times week over week and 1.5 times year over year.

