The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine states that the Russian Federation is further impeding navigation of vessels through the Kerch Strait.

Press service of the State Border Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at December 7 morning, over 140 vessels including 98 heading into the Sea of Azov were in line for crossing the Kerch Strait.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine is eyeing the issue of denunciation of the Ukraine-Russia agreement on cooperation in using the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.