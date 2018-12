Law enforcement agencies have been unable to find an electronic monitoring bracelet for former acting chairman of the State Fiscal Service Myroslav Prodan, who is suspected of illegal enrichment for UAH 89 million.

A source in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"No bracelets," the source said.

According to him, it has not been possible to put an electronic monitoring bracelet on Prodan because of this problem.

However, according to the source, a court has ordered Prodan to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is hoping that this issue will be resolved soon and that Prodan will wear an electronic monitoring device.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court has refused to authorize arrest of Prodan and released on surety from a number of members of the parliament.

However, the court ordered Prodan to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, surrender his international passports, and fulfill a number of conditions.