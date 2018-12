Sales Of New Commercial Vehicles Down By 1.2% To 1,017 Cars In November

In November 2018, sales of new commercial vehicles decreased by 1.2% year over year to 1,017 cars.

The Ukravtoprom association announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In November, 1,017 new commercial automobiles were registered in Ukraine, by 1.2% less than a year before," the statement reads.

According to the statement, Renault cars had the highest demand in this segment of the automotive market, the November sales of these cars in Ukraine amounted to 166 vehicles, by 2% less year over year.

Fiat vehicles were the second in November. Cars of this brand received 124 registration number last month, which is by 3% more year over year.

Mercedes-Benz cars were the third with 108 vehicles registered, by 69% more year over year.

Volkswagen was the fourth with 87 cars registered, by 2% more year over year.

The sales of Ford cars fell by almost 25%, and this brand was the fifth in November.

In the year to date, 11,500 of new commercial cars have been sold on the Ukrainian market, which is by 11% more year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, sales of commercial vehicles increased by 38% to 11,500 vehicles year over year.