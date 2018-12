The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has regulated Ukraine's rights within the zone adjacent to the territorial waters.

A total of 244 parliamentary members backed respective bill 8361 On Ukraine's Adjacent Zone, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The adjacent zone is a maritime belt adjacent to the territorial sea with its external border located 24 nautical miles or 44.4 kilometers from the lines similar for the territorial sea.

Within its adjacent zone, Ukraine will be able to control, prevent and punish for the violations of customs, fiscal, immigration and sanitary rules.

In compliance with the bill, the marine guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has the right to stop, search and detain vessels and their crews in case of reasonable grounds to assume that respective vessel violated or could violate the requirements of the Ukrainian legislation.

Should a foreign vessels attempt to escape, the law enforcers have the right to go after it for further detention and bringing to responsibility.

The territorial sea of Ukraine is the coastal sea belt with the width of 12 nautical miles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intended to regulate Ukraine's rights with the zone adjacent to the territorial waters.