The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Turchynov, is responsible for overseeing the implementation of President Petro Poroshenko’s decree on imposition of martial law.

The Presidential Administration announced this in a statement response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the statement, Turchynov was placed in charge of implementation of National Security and Defense Council’s decisions that were enacted by the presidential decrees No.390 and No.392 dated November 26.

The statement also states that no plan was drafted for overseeing the implementation of the presidential decree No.393 “On Imposition of Martial Law in Ukraine” dated November 26 because the decree is valid for only 30 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko said in a recent interview with the Bloomberg international news agency that the martial law could be lifted if there was no Russian aggression and the 24 Ukrainian naval sailors captured by Russia were able to return to Ukraine.