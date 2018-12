The mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov decided to quit the Ukrainian Association Of Patriots party (Ukrop).

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I hoped they would come to their senses. In vain. Therefore, from today I resign as a member of the presidium of the political council of Ukrop and generally leave the party,” he wrote.

Filatov said that he did not agree with the actions of those who currently have the greatest influence in the party, and is not ready to cooperate with them.

Also, the mayor published a photocopy of the relevant application.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Ukrop party elected the Member of Parliament Taras Batenko (non-affiliated) as the chairperson.