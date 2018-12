The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 100,000 of material assistance to each family of 24 Ukrainian sailors, captured by Russia.

The Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The ruling will be processed within three days. According to the results of this decree, the Ministry of Defense will transmit accurate personal data of all prisoners of war, because they must be taken not from the Internet, but officially from the information of the Ministry of Defense,” he said.

According to him, this is about the amount of UAH 100,000 to each family.

Corresponding changes have been made to the use of funds provided in the state budget for the implementation of measures to protect and ensure the rights and interests of persons deprived of their personal freedom as a result of actions of illegal armed groups and/or Russian authorities in separate territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where the state authorities temporarily do not exercise their authority, and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, as well as the support of these individuals and their families.

In this list the circle of persons who can receive material compensation is expanded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered Russia to provide the wounded Ukrainian sailors it captured in the Kerch Strait with the necessary treatment.

On November 25, Russia captured two Ukrainian boats and a tug of the Navy near the Kerch Strait.

24 Ukrainian sailors were taken prisoner.