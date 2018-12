Cabinet Approves Draft Letter Of Intent And Memorandum On Cooperation With IMF Under Stand-By Program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft letter of intent and a draft memorandum on cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the stand-by program.

Respective decision was taken at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The IMF is likely to consider approval of the new cooperation program with Ukraine at its meeting after December 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF is likely to provide Ukraine with the new stand-by program worth USD 3.9 billion for the period of 14 months.

The IMF is expected to allocate USD 1.5 billion within its first tranche.