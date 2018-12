The Neptun missile was successfully tested in Odesa region.

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today we were in the south, near Odesa, testing our anti-ship missile Neptun. The characteristics and tasks that we set at this stage are confirmed, and even it is the opportunity to increase them,” he said.

Poltorak also said that they had successfully tested the upgraded C-125 anti-aircraft missile system.

He stressed that the work on the modernization of weapons will continue.

According to the press service of the National Security and Defense Council, during the tests, the Neptun missile hit the surface target at a distance of 280 km.

Aviation was involved to check the results of hitting targets at long range and a special point on Zmiinyi Island was equipped.

8 launches took place during the inspection of the C-125 complex and 8 surface targets were destroyed.

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov, this result proves that the modernized complexes are able to provide reliable protection against aggression both from the air and from the sea, and significantly strengthen the coastal defense of the Black Sea and Azov coasts.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Armed Forces conducted flight tests of missiles and combat firing of Buk and C-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in Kherson region.