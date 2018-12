Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company lifted restrictions on the sale of tickets online.

Ukrzaliznytsia said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, earlier the load on the online ticket sales system booking.uz.gov.ua increased 6 times.

There have been cases when, after making a payment, customers did not receive confirmation of the transaction and receipt of the ticket to the e-mail.

To ensure the implementation of client payments in the stabilization of the system, the specialists of Ukrzaliznytsia imposed certain restrictions on the system.

Now the work of the online service system booking.uz.gov.ua is stabilized.

Customers who have paid before 07:00 p.m., whose transactions have been confirmed by the bank, begin to receive their tickets to the specified e-mails.

If the transaction is not confirmed by the bank, the funds are returned to the customers' accounts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 31, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to change the form of ownership of the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company to a private joint-stock company.

Also, the Cabinet decided to rename the Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company into the Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a profit of UAH 114 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of UAH 20.06 billion for 2017.

The company began commercial operations on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of goods and passengers.