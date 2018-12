Germany considers possible imposition of additional sanctions against Russia because of the aggression in the Kerch Strait counterproductive, as this may increase the escalation of the conflict.

The German Ambassador to Ukraine Ernst Reichel said this during the roundtable, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Discussions on sanctions are continuing... Now during these discussions, the issue of sanctions is being considered in connection with the events in the Kerch Strait. We believe that our main task is to prevent further escalation of this conflict, which has become aggravated, and that it does not get out of control. Therefore, many member countries, including our country, believe that it would be counterproductive at this point to add tension by means of new sanctions, when tensions reached a significant level," he answered the question of whether the European Council will take the decision to impose additional sanctions against Russia on December 13.

However, he did not predict the result of such discussions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Kostiantyn Yeliseyev said that Ukraine is promoting new, so-called "Azov sanctions" against Russia in the European Union in connection with the Russian aggression in the Kerch Strait.

According to him, in the coming days, the European Council should consider the extension of the sanctions imposed on Russia due to the aggression in the east of Ukraine and the non-implementation of the “Minsk agreements”.

“The current situation and the recent contacts of the president with the G20 leaders have influenced the position of some countries that have so far taken an unclear position, in particular, Italy, Austria. The question of whether or not to continue them is no longer being considered. Now there is a question of strengthening the sanctions”, he said.

He also said that Ukrainian diplomacy is working to launch a new “package” of the so-called “Azov sanctions”, which will include those involved in the attack on Ukrainian ships and will be connected with cooperation between the EU and Russia in the development of maritime facilities.

In particular, according to him, Ukraine insists on the prohibition of the passage of Russian ships to the ports of EU member countries in case of further violation of the principle of freedom of navigation by Russia.