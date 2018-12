Ecumenical Assembly Will Take Place At Saint Sophia's Cathedral On December 15 - Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko states that the all-Ukrainian ecumenical assembly will take place at Saint Sophia's Cathedral on December 15.

He said this at a forum dedicated to local self-government in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President said that Bartholomew I of Constantinople signed letters to invite the hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate, Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox, and Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on November 3, President Petro Poroshenko and Bartholomew I of Constantinople signed the agreement on establishment of independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church.