McDonald's International Property Company (USA, Delaware) asks the Kyiv Economic Court to ban the Ascania Trading company (Kyiv) to produce popcorn under the Mc’Corn brand.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, in September, McDonald's International filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and the Ascania Trading company with a request to invalidate the certificates No.130111 and No.130112 of October 11, 2010 for the Mc'Corn trademark.

Also, McDonald's International asks the court to oblige the Ministry of Economy to make changes to the State Register of Certificates of Ukraine for signs for goods and services to invalidate Certificate No. 130112 of October 11, 2010 and place a publication about this in the Official Property Bulletin.

At the same time, within the framework of securing the claim, the court banned Ascania Trading partially or fully transfer ownership of the Mc'Corn trademark, and the Ministry of Economy did not make changes to the relevant evidence.

According to the data of the unified register of legal entities and individuals-entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiaries of Ascania Trading are Oleh Zhuravskyi and Valentyn Ponomarenko.

The company's website notes that Mc'Corn is its own brand, which is produced in close cooperation with Popz Holding LLC (Denmark).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, McDonald's is the world leader in the fast-service industry (over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries of the world).

In Ukraine, there are 85 company restaurants operated by McDonald's Ukraine.