Odesa City Council established the city's defense council for the period of martial law.

The corresponding order was signed by the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the press service of the city council, the defense council was established to assist the military commanders in organizing and implementing measures of the legal regime of martial law.

Trukhanov was elected chairperson of the defense council.

It is reported that the defense council also included representatives of the National Police, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Navy of the Armed Forces and others.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, martial law was imposed in 10 regions from 2:00 p.m. on November 26.