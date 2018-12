Military Command Bans Russian Military In Donbas From Leaving During Martial Law In Ukraine - Ministry Of Defe

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that the Russian command has banned Russian military staying in the Ukraine-uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions from leaving during the period of the martial law imposed by Ukraine.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Hutsuliak has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one Ukrainian military man was killed and one was wounded in the course of the Joint Forces Operation on Tuesday.