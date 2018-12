Number Of Russians Entering Ukraine Down Thrice Over Martial Law - State Border Service

Since the imposition of the 30-day martial law in 10 regions of Ukraine, the number of Russian citizens entering Ukraine has decreased thrice.

Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Petro Tsyhykal, said this in an interview for the UATV TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, as at December 3, over 600 Russian citizens were denied entrance to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has limited entrance to Ukraine to Russian citizens aged 16-60 for the period of the martial law.