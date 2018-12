About 170 vessels are waiting to cross the Kerch Strait.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement with the reference to Petro Tsyhykal, the head of the Service, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the said vessels are in line to enter both the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is drafting an appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and promoting new so-called Azov sanctions against the Russian Federation in the European Union over Russia's aggression in the Kerch Strait.