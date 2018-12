Chinese DEIC Charges Lowest Price Of UAH 19.1 Billion In Donbasenergo Tender For Slovyansk TPP Unit 6 Reconstruction 18:07

Poroshenko Suggests Rada Allow December 23 Elections In Unified Territorial Communities In Regions Under Martial Law 12:56

NACB Opens Case Against Sytnyk, SACPO Prosecutor On Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power During Investigation Of Illegal Enrichment Case 18:26

Court Refuses To Free Russian Tanker Mechanic Pogodin From Detention In Kherson Port 18:01

Ukrzaliznytsia To Integrate Kyiv - Boryspil Airport Railway Express Line With Subway At Vydubychi Subway Station 12:49

Single Treasury Account Balance Up 17.8% To UAH 17.3 Billion In November 12:46

32 Persons Accused Of Crimes Against Euromaidan Subject To Release From Criminal Responsibility As 5-Year Period Of Limitation Expires 12:53

NBU Approves E-Document Flow Within Banking System 13:04

Lutsenko: Transfer Of Cases From State Bureau Of Investigation To Other Investigative Agencies Not Prohibited 17:55