In the first eleven months of 2018, the state budget revenue target fell short by 1.9%.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first eleven months of 2018, the overall revenue of the state budget made UAH 843.133 billion, UAH 16.216 billion less than expected (UAH 859.349 billion).

At the same time, the revenue target of the general fund of the state budget fell short by 1.5% or UAH 11.294 billion, while that of the special fund of the state budget - 5.6% or UAH 4.921 billion.

In the first eleven months of 2018, the state budget received UAH 203.981 billion in unified social tax, including UAH 20.204 billion in November.

In November, the state budget revenue target fell short by 2.5% or UAH 2.316 billion.

The state budget revenues in November amounted to UAH 95.720 billion when UAH 93.404 billion was expected.

In November, the revenue target of the general fund of the state budget was 3.6% or UAH 3,025 million higher than expected while the special fund fell short by 8.1% or UAH 709 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first ten months of 2018, the shortfall of the state budget made 2.3%.

In the first ten months of 2018, the revenues of the state budget made UAH 747.389 billion, UAH 17.528 billion less than expected (UAH 764.917 billion).