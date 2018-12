Ukraine Preparing Appeal To ICJ, Promoting Azov Sanctions In EU Against Russia Over Aggression In Kerch Strait

Ukraine is drafting an appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and promoting new so-called Azov sanctions against the Russian Federation in the European Union over Russia's aggression in the Kerch Strait.

President Petro Poroshenko and Presidential Administration Head Kostiantyn Yeliseev said this on the ICTV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yeliseev said that Ukraine is insisting on imposition of a ban on entrance of Russian vessels to seaports of the European Union countries should Russia continues violating the principles of navigation freedom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko states that the Russian Federation has not fulfilled a requirement of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to report on legal grounds for the detention of the Ukrainian navy sailors and on the state of their health.