NACB Opens Case Against Sytnyk, SACPO Prosecutor On Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power During Investigation Of Illega

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has opened criminal proceedings against the NACB’s Director Artem Sytnyk and a prosecutor at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office on suspicion of abuse of power during the investigation of an illegal enrichment case against Oleksandr Chursin, a former head of the Main Department of Justice in the Kharkiv region and currently the acting head of the national security division of the of the Ministry of Justice’s Department of Justice and National Security.

This is stated in the court documents.

The NACB registered the criminal proceedings on October 3 based on an August 22 decision by an investigating judge at the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has registered criminal proceedings against Sytnyk on suspicion of filing a false declaration and sent the proceedings to the police for investigation.